Col VN Thapar And Brigadier Ponwar React To Army Chief's PoK Statement

On Saturday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressed the media in New Delhi where he made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it. Reacting to this massive statement by the Army Chief, Col VN Thapar and Brigadier Ponwar spoke exclusively to Republic TV.

"It signifies that we are ready for any order that the government gives. Obviously we have to wait for the orders of the government and only act on that. We have to understand that POK is a part of Kashmir and we are well within our rights to see that it joins the main nation itself, " said Col VN Thapar.

The Army Chief in the press conference had spoken about the parliamentary resolution that was passed which stated that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. “There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action,” said the Army Chief.

Col VN Thapar explained how this resolution had only but strengthened India's stance on PoK "J-K state has acceded to India and there is a written agreement to that as well, therefore, PoK is an illegal occupation by Pakistan. Sooner or later they have to vacate it. Now it has become even more pertinent since the resolution to that effect has been passed."

Brigadier Ponwar also spoke on the Army Chief's statements and said, "Pakistan has occupied our Kashmir. It is our Kashmir. Even the UN Charter had said that they had to vacate it. They have not vacated it and we have gone to several wars on the issue. However, the time has come to exercise our rights and the government's power for the future generation so peace prevails in India. If the honourable chief has said that we will restore PoK, well so be it. We are ready to move to any direction on the short notice of the government."

