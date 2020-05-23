'I Have No Regrets', Col Thapar Narrates Kargil Hero Capt Vijyant's Emotional Last Letter

It has been 21 years since Captain Vijayant Thapar led the Rajputana Rifles from the front to successfully capture Three Pimples, Knoll, and Lone Hill area and laid down his life in the process. Captain Vijayant Thapar was martyred as he took a volley of machine-gun bullets while leading his regiment against Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999. The success story of Captain Vijayant Thapar and the Rajputana Rifles has been an inspiration to the country and its Armed Forces. Capt Vijayant Thapar was awarded, “Vir Chakra” for his gallantry, unyielding fighting spirit, and supreme sacrifice.

READ | WB BJP President Dilip Ghosh Stopped From Visiting Cyclone Amphan-affected Areas

Col VN Thapar's tribute to martyr son

The Kargil hero's father Colonel VN Thapar joined Republic TV on Saturday, giving an insight into Captain Vijayant Thapar's biography which will hit the stands from this weekend.

"We have covered from the day he was born till the last rites were performed. The aftermath of Captain Vijayant Thapar's sacrifice and the afterglow of what all the country has done for Vijayant and heroes like Vijayant. It's not him alone, there are 526 of them. Each of their story is worth writing down", said Colonel VN Thapar, speaking to Republic TV.

READ | COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Suggests Direct Help To People During Meeting, Slams Centre

"This book is particularly important because the foreword for the book has been written by none other than the then Army Chief Malik himself and the review for the book was given by Lieutenant-general Mohinder Puri - the GoC who commanded the division that brought Pakistan to its knees in Kargil", he added.

Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero is a biography written by Col VN Thapar, who is the father of Captain Vijayant Thapar, whom the book is based on. It is co-authored by Neha Dwivedi who is a martyr's daughter herself. The book follows narrations and anecdotes from the Col's family and close friends, providing a rare glimpse into the braveheart's life and legacy.

The paperback and Kindle versions of Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero written by Col V N Thapar and Neha Dwivedi is available for purchase in amazon.in

READ | Amit Malviya Attacks Mamata Govt For Not Taking Adequate Steps Despite Amphan Warning