Cold Conditions Intensify In Rajasthan

Cold conditions intensified in Rajasthan, with Churu recording a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the MeT Department said.

Sikar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 6.4 degrees Celsius, Alwar 6.6 degrees Celsius, Hanumangarh 6.7 degrees Celsius, Nagpur 6.9 degrees Celsius and Bhilwara 7.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said cold conditions would prevail in northern areas of the state during the next 48 hours.

