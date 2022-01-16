Cold day conditions likely in parts of national capital

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 8.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the India Meteorological Department predicting cold day conditions at many places on Sunday, officials said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 14 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 87 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted cold day conditions at many places across the national capital with partly cloudy sky and moderate fog on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Delhi shivered under cold day conditions recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius, with thick fog blotting out the sun.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

Severe cold day conditions persisted at Narela and Jafarpur, where the maximum temperature dipped to 10.7 degrees Celsius and 10.9 degrees Celsius, seven and nine notches below normal, respectively.

Narela was also the coldest place in Delhi on Saturday.

On Friday, the automatic weather stations at Narela and Jafarpur had logged a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and 12.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next four days, the IMD said.

When visibility due to fog is reduced to the range of 0 to 50 metres, it is categorised as very dense fog. In the case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate is 201 and 500 metres, and shallow is 501 and 1,000 metres.

The capital's air quality on Sunday stood at 261 at 10.05 am while its neighbouring areas of Faridabad recorded 273, Ghaziabad 245, Greater Noida 214 and Noida 235.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI AMP DV DV

