Cold Wave Abates Slightly In Rajasthan

Dense fog engulfed many parts of the state, including Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Friday morning, amid rise in minimum temperature.

At the same time, people got relief from cold due to the increase in the minimum night temperature in the state. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chittorgarh followed by 8.0 degrees each in Bhilwara and Vanasthali, 8.1 degrees in Jaipur and Sangaria, 8.5 degrees in Sikar, 8.7 degrees in Bikaner, 8.8 degrees in Tonk and 9.0 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.

According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog was observed in many areas of the state. This trend is likely to continue for the next few days as well.

Meanwhile, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in many areas of Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance, an induced circulation system is likely to form over Southwest Rajasthan on January 21 and supply sufficient amount of moisture along with winds from the Arabian Sea.

Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder lightening at some places in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions from January 21 night.

The maximum effect of this system is likely to be on January 22. Due to this there may be thunder lightening at many places in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Pali districts.

At the same time, hailstorm activity may be witnessed at some places in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar and Churu districts. Also, dense fog is expected in many areas.

On January 23, there may be light rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, the MeT department spokesperson said.

