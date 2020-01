Punjab and Haryana experienced bone-chilling cold wave with minimum temperatures falling several notches below normal in the region with Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, recording 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, according to an official of the Meteorological Department. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Hisar which reduced visibility.