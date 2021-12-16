Cold wave conditions prevail in Odisha, Daringbadi shivers at 7 deg C

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in Odisha on Thursday, with the mercury dropping below 15 degree Celsius in at least 22 places, a senior official said.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, often referred to as ‘Kashmir of Odisha’, registered the lowest temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius – 0.5 degrees less than what it was the day before.

Phulbani town, the district headquarters of Kandhamal, recorded 9 degree Celsius, the official said.

Minimum temperature hovered around 14 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Keonjhar logged 10.4 °C, Jharsuguda and Koraput 10.6°C, Titilagarh 10.8 °C, Bhawanipatna 11°C and Sundargarh at 11.5 °C. The night temperature dropped to 12.8 °C in Bolangir and Sonepur.

The Met Office, in its weather forecast, said minimum temperature is very likely to fall by 3 to 4°C over the next two to three days. PTI AAM RMS RMS

