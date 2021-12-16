Last Updated:

Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Odisha, Daringbadi Shivers At 7 Deg C

Cold wave conditions prevail in Odisha, Daringbadi shivers at 7 deg C

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in Odisha on Thursday, with the mercury dropping below 15 degree Celsius in at least 22 places, a senior official said.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, often referred to as ‘Kashmir of Odisha’, registered the lowest temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius – 0.5 degrees less than what it was the day before.

Phulbani town, the district headquarters of Kandhamal, recorded 9 degree Celsius, the official said.

Minimum temperature hovered around 14 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Keonjhar logged 10.4 °C, Jharsuguda and Koraput 10.6°C, Titilagarh 10.8 °C, Bhawanipatna 11°C and Sundargarh at 11.5 °C. The night temperature dropped to 12.8 °C in Bolangir and Sonepur.

The Met Office, in its weather forecast, said minimum temperature is very likely to fall by 3 to 4°C over the next two to three days. PTI AAM RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT