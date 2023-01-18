Cold Wave In Delhi & UP To Abate From January 19, IMD Predicts Western Disturbance

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that cold wave conditions will prevail over northwest India as a fresh intense Western Disturbance will affect the western Himalayan region during the night of January 20 to January 26 and the plains of northwest India.

"A Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along 65°E to the north of 28°N. Under its influence, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Bilit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely on 18 and 19 January, 2023. Isolated light rainfall also likely over Punjab and Haryana on 19 & 20 and Rajasthan on 19 January 2023," IMD said.

The meteorological department said that another active Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is over west Iran in middle and upper tropospheric levels. It is very likely that it can affect the West Himalayan region from January 20 night till January 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25.

"Under its influence, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 20 and 21. Its intensity and distribution is likely to increase thereafter with scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 22 to 26 with its peak intensity with the possibility of heavy rainfall/snowfall on 24 and 25 January 2023," IMD said.

"A fresh intense Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 20th night to 26th January and plains of northwest India during 23rd to 25th January, 2023."

Light moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from January 23 to 25 and over Delhi on January 23 and 24.

Cold wave conditions to abate from January 19

The Met Office said that cold wave conditions will abate from Thursday over northwest India, which includes Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Territory.

(ii) Abatement of cold wave conditions over northwest India after 24 hours.



"Abatement of cold wave conditions over northwest India after 24 hours."

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Himachal Pradesh during 18th-19th; Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 18th-20th; Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during 18th-21st January 2023," IMD added.