Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Most places in Kashmir, including Srinagar city, recorded the coldest night of this winter as the cold wave conditions in the valley intensified, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down by 1.3 degrees from the previous night's minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest recorded temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir this winter. The city had last week recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius previous night.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius. The south Kashmir resort had recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas. PTI MIJ DV DV

