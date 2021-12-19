Cold Wave Sweeps North India; Rajasthan's Churu, Sikar Record Temp Below Freezing Point

As cold winds swept over Rajasthan from the northern part of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the lowest temperature in Churu has dropped below freezing for the second day in a row. As per IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions can be observed in some places over East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan in which the Churu city has recorded the lowest minimum temperature of -2.6 degrees Celsius. Apart from it, Sikar has also reported –2.5 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, on December 19, the minimum temperature in the national capital, Delhi was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, while dense fog can be observed in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, as per the IMD. Apart from Rajasthan, cold wave to severe cold wave atmosphere will be seen in isolated places of West Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, whereas cold wave conditions can be witnessed in some places over Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rain expected to precipitate in isolated areas across Nicobar Islands

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to precipitate in isolated areas across the Nicobar Islands. Over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbouring South Andaman Sea, stormy weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h is highly possible on December 19 and 20.

According to IMD, over the next two days, the lowest temperature in Northwest India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will not vary significantly; nevertheless, it will climb by 2-3°C. Over the following three days, minimum temperatures will gradually drop by 2-3°C throughout most of East and neighbouring Central India, with little major change thereafter.

In addition to this, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 274 at 9 am on December 19, Sunday, falling into the poor category, while Faridabad was at 234, 224 in Ghaziabad, 177 in Greater Noida, 214 in Gurgoan, and 204 in Noida. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as good, 51 to 10 is considered to be satisfactory, 101 to two hundred as moderate, while 201 to 300 falls under the poor category, 301 to 400 extremely poor, while 401 to 500 as severe, PTI reported.

(Image: PTI)