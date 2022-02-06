Cold wave sweeps parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Several parts of Odisha were under the grip of a cold wave, with nine places recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Sunday.

Similiguda in Koraput district was the coldest place in the state with 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The mercury fell below normal at many places, plunging by 5.7 degrees Celsius in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, 4.9 notches in Jharsuguda, and by 4.7 in Angul, a bulletin said.

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius, 5.4 points below the normal, and it was down by 4.5 to settle at 12.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it said.

The MeT Department forecast cold wave conditions in parts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts till Monday.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperatures during the next two days, and the mercury will rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius subsequently, it added. PTI HMB SBN ACD ACD

