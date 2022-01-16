Last Updated:

Cold Weather Conditions Prevail In Many Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the two states have also registered a sharp fall and have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Bathinda saw the mercury settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Patiala experienced a cold night at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Moga registered a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's minimum settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon's minimum settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius. 

