'Collaborationists Tried Everything To Undermine Revolutionary Movement': Sanjeev Sanyal

Economist and 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom' author Sanjeev Sanyal, appearing on the latest episode of Nation Wants to Know with Arnab Goswami, said that there was a large collaborationist class in India that tried to undermine the revolutionary movement.

"At the very least, we need to be very clear that there was a large collaborationist class in India. This class tried everything to undermine the revolutionary movement. One of the great tragedies of Indian History is that after 1947 after most of the revolutionaries were killed, jailed or eliminated, this collaborationist class actually continued to be in power," Sanjeev Sanyal said.

When Motilal Nehru criticised Baroda Maharaja

Arnab and Sanjeev Sanyal also discussed about Sayajirao III Gaekwad of Baroda's courageous act in the Delhi Durbar of 1911 when he broke the protocol by bowing just once, partly, instead of three times to the king-emperor before showing his back and walking away. Motilal Nehru criticised Gaekwad's action.

In a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru had said, "I am sorry to say that the Gaekwad has fallen from the high pedestal he once occupied in public estimation."

"Motilal Nehru did belong to what would be called the loyalist faction but to be fair to him where he did support the revolutionaries and Swaraj faction. There was no doubt that he was a politician of his time. He was playing to whatever happened to be the audience there was. He belonged to the moderate faction and later on, he joined Swaraj which was derived from the Lal-Bal-Pal faction. At times, he did support revolutionaries," Sanyal said.

'Role of non-violence movement was overplayed,' says Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal said that the role of the non-violence movement was overplayed. "The revolutionaries were a big movement. Even big inside Congress. Big enough that Netaji was able to defeat the Gandhians in an open election within the Congress. But what happened at independence is that most of the big revolutionary movement leaders have been killed or died of natural causes or so on. The revolutionary had no leadership left when India became free. It essentially comes to be ruled by one faction of the Congress party. Perhaps, they are humans and overplay their role."

He said that the Congress faction went really wrong in this part. "They deliberately go out and suppress alternative narratives. One example is RC Majumdar- the greatest historian India has produced in modern times. He was simply pushed aside for bringing another side of the freedom struggle."

Image: Republic