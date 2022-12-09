Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar on Thursday stated that the pieces of evidence are being collected and will be presented in court. Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after accused Aaftab Poonwalla strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 parts, and dumped it across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Shraddha's father's lawyer speaks to Republic TV

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, she informed that the accused Aaftab's motive and cruelty of the crime will be investigated under Section 6 of The Indian Evidence Act. Kushwaha expressed confidence that this case will be considered as rarest of rare and death penalty will be given. This comes moments after Shraddha's father addressed the media since the investigation started.

Seema Kushwaha said, "After collecting all the pieces of evidence, then we will decide how the case needs to be presented in court. Aftab's motive, his cruelty method, and the way he committed the crime will be investigated under Section 6 of The Indian Evidence Act".

On being asked about the complaint in which she mentioned getting blackmailed by Aaftab, Kushwaha said, "That complaint is really important for our case as in that it is mentioned how Aaftab had threatened her to cut into pieces and murder her and he confessed to killing her in the same way. I am sure this case will come under the rarest of rare cases and Aaftab will be awarded the death penalty. The charge sheet will be soon filed by the Delhi police."

'Aaftab should get punished in a similar way he committed murder': Shraddha's father

"I am Vikas Walkar and I would like to express my feelings about the brutal murder of my daughter Shraddha Walkar. The murder of my daughter is unfortunate which I will not forget. Delhi Governor and South Delhi DCP have assured me justice. Even Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has given support and assurance to me and I am very grateful to him as well as Kirit Somaiya. The combined probe conducted by Delhi police and Vasai police is going good," Shraddha's father said.

Expressing displeasure over the Maharashtra police' investigation, he added, "If the Mumbai police would have taken action on time, Shraddha would have been alive today. Vasai police and Nalasopara police showed laxity in the investigation, which is unfortunate. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive."

He further demanded stern punishment against Aaftab stating, "The way Aaftab has murdered my daughter even he should be punished that way. His family members or any other people involved in this case should be investigated."