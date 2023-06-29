Collecting Primary Evidence In Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian Cases: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, provided a big update on the investigations into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian in the course of an interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Fadnavis, who was on the show Nation Wants To Know, ahead of the one-year anniversary of alliance government in power in the state, shed light on the status of the probes into the deaths. The Maharashtra deputy CM said authorities are gathering primary evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases.

Asked about why the Cental Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case has largely remained in stasis over the years, Fadnavis said the investigation was still underway and emphasised that the primary objective is to assess the credibility of the evidence provided. Initially, the information available on the case was based on hearsay, but as individuals claimed that they possessed substantial evidence, efforts were made to gather and evaluate them, Fadnavis added.

'Investigation still in progress'

"At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," Fadnavis said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a leading actor in Hindi films, died on June 14, 2020. The actor's death is being investigated by the CBI and the agency is said to have been looking at multiple aspects including the circumstances leading to his death. Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, died on June 8, 2020.