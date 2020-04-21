In Show Of Good Sense, Amritsar People Pray Collectively From Roofs & Balconies Amid Covid

Amid the nationwide lockdown when the entire world is compelled to follow social distancing and avoid visits to religious places, citizens in Amritsar have displayed a novel way of worship amid the lockdown.

Since there has been a ban for visiting religious places of worship amid the lockdown, people in Amritsar participated in collective prayers from their balconies and terraces in a show of solidarity, strength and good sense.

#WATCH Punjab: People participate in a collective prayer from their balconies and terraces, in Amritsar amid #CoronavirusLockdown. (20.04.20) pic.twitter.com/htq1gOau3O — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

As on April 21, Punjab has reported 245 cases COVID-19 patients, of which 16 have succumbed to the infection while 38 have recovered and discharged. With the partial relaxation of lockdown, a wide range of activities including from the government and some from the private sector that are necessary to mitigate the hardship caused by the COVID-19 lockdown have been resumed from April 20. To ensure that the economic cycle moves on, the Central government has allowed some of the industrial and commercial activities to resume operations from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday clarified that the industrial units being permitted to function in non-containment zones would be required to align to the state orders and also the Central government guidelines in order to contain the spread of the virus.