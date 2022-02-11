College Body Demands NIA Probe Into Hijab Row; Suspects 'foreign Involvement'

In a significant development, Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhatt on Friday demanded an NIA probe in the Hijab row alleging the involvement of a foreign entity in the controversy. Speaking to Republic TV, Bhatt, who heads the Udupi Government Pre-University Committee, stated that the protest had attracted international attention and he suspected the hand of other countries in the issue.

"We have proper documents and resolutions from 2002 and class photographs of girls participating in functions, attending classes, and assemblies with Hijab. Out of 75 students, apart from 6, all are coming without Hijab and studying. This rule is not from this year. I became an MLA in 2004, this happened even before that. We have our white and blue check shirts and shawls from the beginning," he informed Republic and demanded that the central agency investigate the controversy.

CFI, SDPI wade into Hijab row protests

Earlier, the Karnataka Government had alleged that SDPI-backed CFI is behind the protests. In fact, National Committee member of the Campus Front of India, KP Fathima Sherin in conversation with ANI, had said that one cannot be denied from practising religion and called it an attack on her community.

"Wearing a hijab is an essential practice in Islam and we should not look into other countries who have banned wearing hijab. We have the right to practice religion as we are a secular country," she said.

Apart from political factions and outfits like the SDPI, the controversy has started warranting international attention. In a conversation with Republic TV on Friday, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh alleged the presence of a certain 'power' behind the girls who had approached the HC backed by senior lawyers and international media coverage.

"Some power is behind the girls that they went to court with such senior lawyers. Kapil Sibal, a senior leader went to the Supreme Court. CFI said they will take it to the top court. How has the matter gone to the international media? In Kerala, more than 150 schools had banned the hijab in 2018. But then it was not an international issue? No party spoke against the judgment of the Bombay HC? It is easily understood who is behind this," he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders.