Colonel VN Thapar Lauds COAS Gen. Naravane's Statement, Asks Pak To Mind Its Own Business

After General Manoj Mukund Naravane warned Pakistan in his first interview after taking over as the COAS on Tuesday, defence analyst Colonel VN Thapar welcomed this development. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Col. Thapar maintained that it was necessary for India to put Pakistan in its place. He advised Pakistan not to meddle in the internal affairs of India.

Col. VN Thapar stated, “That’s a welcome statement to put things in the correct perspective. And on his taking over, he had made it clear that there shall be no tomfoolery and he will take proper actions against any such designs. And it is proper also because, in the guise of being the champions of the Muslims in various parts of the world, they are trying to take advantage and interfere in our affairs. So we have to do something drastic to put that in the correct place. And I am glad that he has made this statement and put the cards on the table very clearly. And they better mind their own business and not interfere in things in our country.”

'You cannot fool people for long'

Earlier in the day, General MM Naravane observed that India had been at the receiving end of terrorism. Indirectly pointing at Pakistan’s role in commencing a proxy war, he contended that the people could not be fooled for a long time. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the preparations to counter the infiltration attempts by the terrorists.

The COAS remarked, "Terrorism is a world-wide problem of which India has been on the receiving end for a very long time. Our neighbours are using terrorism as a part of state policy to continue a proxy war while maintaining deniability. This state cannot maintain for long - you cannot fool the people for long." He added, "We are aware that there are terrorists in launch pads waiting to enter, but we are fully prepared for this through counter-insurgency grid.”

