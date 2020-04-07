COVID-19: 4-yr-old Boy Donates All His Savings Of Rs 971 To Andhra CM's Relief Fund

In a heartwarming gesture, a 4-year-old boy from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday donated his savings of Rs 971 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Hemanth, who had collected the money to buy a bicycle, handed over his savings to state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli. Venkatramaiah appreciated the child's gesture and promised to gift him a bicycle soon.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 117.

READ | COVID-19 Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh Govt Provides Rs 1000 To 1.3cr BPL Families

Rs 200 crore to CM Relief Fund

Amidst the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country, Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday, April 2, donated Rs 200.11 crores to the state's Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"Out of Rs 200 crores, the district mining department contributed Rs 187 crores, APMDC contributed Rs 10.62 crores and mines and geology department employees contributed Rs 56 lakhs," the Chief Minister's Office informed.

READ | Virus Cases In Andhra Pradesh Touch 164

On the other hand, the employment guarantee and watershed department employees contributed Rs 1.50 crores and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) employees donated Rs 50 lakh

40 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 9:00 AM on April 07 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of COVID-19 in the state to 266. Among the total people infected as of date, 1 has recovered and 3 have passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 imposed a 21-days nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of Coronavirus which has been fast spreading across the country. Despite the lockdown, the number of infected individuals has crossed the 4,000 figure mark, the Health Ministry said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt Directs Stringent Guidelines For Handling Red Zones

READ | COVID-19: UP Children Step Forward With Their Piggy Banks To Donate To PM CARES