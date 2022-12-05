'Coming Together Is The Only Best Option For AIADMK': OPS Hints At Reuniting With EPS

On Monday, December 5, former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam hinted at uniting with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He asserted that the party can only grow if AIADMK cadres reunite.

After paying floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa on her sixth death anniversary at Jaya Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday, O Panneerselvam said, "We can live peacefully only after reuniting. Coming together is the only best option for AIADMK. Only if we reunite, can we grow the party together."

When asked about how he is planning to take the next step as EPS is moving forward with party matters and also will be participating in G20 all-party meet, speaking to Republic Media Network, OPS said, "According to us, only if we unite, we will be able to live peacefully."

#BREAKING | OPS hints at reuniting with EPS, says 'coming together is the only option for AIADMK'.

Earlier in November, ousted AIADMK leader OPS asserted that AIADMK is an organisation that was created by cadres and it should function with unity. Earlier, OPS refuted the claims about BJP trying to keep AIADMK cadres divided and make entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

He said, "I do not believe that the BJP is planning to occupy the AIADMK's place by creating confusion in the party. No one can divide AIADMK and its cadres and no one can threaten its unity also."

Notably, the six times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. On Monday, scores of party workers and supporters, many clad in black attire, turned up at the late leader's memorial at the Jaya Memorial in Marina beach in Chennai.