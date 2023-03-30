Last Updated:

Commandos Display Precision Shooting And Top Level Of Marksmanship Skills At 13th AIPCC

The Combat and Reflex Shooting Stage of the 13th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) witnessed precision shooting and marksmanship skills.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
AIPCC

Commandos display exemplary skills (Image: Twitter/@NationalSecurityGuard)


The Combat and Reflex Shooting Stage of the 13th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) on Wednesday, March 29, witnessed the precision shooting and the highest level of marksmanship skills.

Notably, in close-quarter combat where life-threatening situations emerge quickly, Commandos resort to point shooting to neutralise the enemy. The Commando displayed exemplary skills and resolve.

Notably, the physically gruelling and tactically challenging Stage-IV of the 13th Police Commando Competition commenced at NSG Campus Manesar on March 26.  Commandos displayed their resoluteness and professional acumen by successfully negotiating the obstacle course and neutralising the enemy target. 

"The 13th All India Police Commando Competition is a National Level Competition designed to assess the Best Commando Team amongst CAPFs and State Police Forces based on their physical fitness, tactical skills, mental robustness, shooting prowess, leadership qualities and esprit-de-corps,” the NSG said in a statement. 

 

First Published:
COMMENT