Commerce Ministry Shares New Street Vending Cart Designs Aimed At Curbing Covid Transfer

To cope with new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic the Commerce Ministry of India had started a competition to design a new street vending cart. Now, the Commerce Ministry on Sunday shared the designs of the new Street Vending Cart developed by the National Institute of Design students that will reduce the chances of COVID-19 transmissions.

The new street vending cart will not only help to cope with COVID-19 transmission challenges but will also be cost-effective. NID students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh took part in the design hackathon.

Objective behind designing a new street vending cart

The objective of the Commerce Ministry behind starting this competition was to develop a cost-effective modern vending cart that will enable the vendors to sell their goods with a low risk of COVID-19 transmission. Apart from the coronavirus infection risk this competition also instructed the students to keep in mind the business prospects of the vendors. The design must be such that the vendors can sell their goods with pride and efficiency.

Few designs have been shortlisted by the Commerce Ministry, these will go into mass production and it will be provided to the vendors after the final selection.

The COVID-19 lockdown has impacted almost every business, however, the street vendors are the ones who were most directly impacted. With traveling restrictions, fear of virus transmission, and curfews, the street vendors found it hard to function as is normal.

The Commerce Ministry believes that this is an opportunity for the street vendors to adapt and attract customers due to these changes. They are also confident that these new street vending carts can become a turning point for the product, storage, mobility, and branding point of view.

PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi

In fact, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs launched a scheme PM Street Vendor's AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) to empower Street Vendors by not only extending loans to them but also for their holistic development and economic upliftment.

PM SVANidhi intends to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans of up to INR10,000/- of one-year tenure, to approximately 50 lakh street vendors, to help resume their businesses in the urban areas, including surrounding peri-urban/rural areas.

As per the government of India's official website, "Close to 2 million applications have been received under this scheme, of which 752191 have been sanctioned, and 218751 loans have already been disbursed."