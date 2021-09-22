Commerce Ministry Targeting $400 Billion Merchandise Exports In FY 21: Som Parkash

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India, Som Parkash announced on Tuesday that the Commerce Ministry has targeted to accomplish USD 400 billion in goods exports throughout the fiscal year of 2021-22. During the inauguration of the Vanijya Utsav in Kochi through a virtual medium, Union Minister Parkash stated, “I am delighted that despite the global slow down on account of COVID-19, India's merchandise exports are on an increasing trend.”

Parkash went on to say that various efforts have been made by the Ministry of Commerce to assist agricultural exports, as well as initiatives to attain merchandise exports of US$ 400 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. Parkash has even talked about the inauguration event on Twitter, he wrote:

Inaugurated and addressed Vanijya Utsav event 'India as Rising Economic Force- Focus Kerala', through VC. The event represented by several sectors & unified action of these sectors will lead to more economic growth & sustainability in trade. @PMOIndia @DPIITGoI pic.twitter.com/6I1LwR4hPC — Som Parkash (@SomParkashBJP) September 21, 2021

While talking about Kerela, the union minister praised the state’s good connectivity in trade and stated it to be ideal for the rest of the country. He went on to say that The State of Kerala appears to hold vast potential for future growth in the commerce and manufacturing industry due to a good communication network, available skilled and well-educated human resources, as well as to the number of spices available for trade, because of which the State is famous.

According to the official statement released in the month of August by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the merchandise exports of India in August 2021 was totalled USD 33.14 billion which is 45.17 per cent higher than USD 22.83 billion in August 2020.

The Vanijya Saptah initiative of the Ministry of Commerce

In the meantime, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is arranging unique plans and events which started on September 20 to honour and remember 75 years of progressive India and its illustrious past. The Vanijya Utsav is being held in Kochi, Kerala, as part of the Vanijya Saptah initiative of the Ministry of Commerce.

Under Vanijya Saptah, a number of initiatives and activities are being held across the country to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Featuring India as a Rising Economic Force, and Green & Swachh SEZs, as well as handholding sessions concentrating on ‘From Farm to Foreign Lands. In Vanijya Utsav, 2021 exporter conclaves will be conducted in over 700 districts.

(Image: Twitter/ @SomParkashBJP)