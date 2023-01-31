Last Updated:

Commercial Flight Between Jamshedpur-Kolkata To Start, CM Soren To Inaugurate

Ahmedabad-based airlines IndiaOne Air on Monday said it will expand its connectivity in Jharkhand and West Bengal by commencing its flight.

CM Soren to inaugurate commercial flight

Jamshedpur is all set to have air connectivity with Kolkata when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate a flight between the two cities on Tuesday under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Soren will inaugurate the flight at Sonari Aerodrome.

A single-engine nine-seater Grand Caravan Ex (C208B) will be operated on the route.

