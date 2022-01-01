Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 102.50; Check Revised Rates In Delhi

In some relief for consumers on New Year, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50 effective from January 1, 2022. The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,998.50 in Delhi from today. The price cut will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100, bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi, the second-highest price since 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

However, the prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders remain the same. Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. Following the price rate cut, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,998.50 as against Rs 2,101 in Delhi.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on October 1, prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43, and on October 6, Rs 2.50 decrease in 19 kg commercial cylinders. On September 1, prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 75.

