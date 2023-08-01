Commercial LPG Prices Slashed, No Change For Domestic Cylinders; Check Rates

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders. The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. As per the new order, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,680 from Tuesday, August 1.

Notably, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. The prices of the domestic cooking gas was last revised on March 1, this year.

According to the website of Indian Oil, the commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will now be sold at Rs 1,802, in Mumbai at Rs 1,640 and at Rs 1,852 in Chennai.

The relief came after the oil marketing companies earlier on July 4 had increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 7, following which the retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi rose from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder. However, there was no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Before increasing the prices of the commercial cylinders by Rs 7, the month of May and June witnessed two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders. The oil marketing companies in May and June reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172 and Rs 83, respectively.

In March, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were hiked by Rs 350.50 per unit, while the prices for the domestic LPG cylinders were raised by Rs 50 per unit.