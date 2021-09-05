'Commissioned As A Modest Air Station': INS Hansa Marks 60 Years Of Operation

INS Hansa, the Indian Navy’s premier air station, marked its diamond jubilee on September 5. The Naval Jet Flight was set up at Coimbatore in 1958 and was, three years later, commissioned as INS Hansa, according to the Ministry of Defence. It was then relocated to Dabolim, Goa, in 1964, three years after India annexed the coastal state from the Portuguese.

"Over the years, the base has represented a crucial segment of the Navy's combat power. Aircraft from Hansa augment the security of entire western seaboard significantly, including offshore assets, and undertake extensive surveillance to neutralise threats at and from the sea. The base has also provided substantial aid to civil authorities in the form of search and rescue, HADR, flood relief, community activities and numerous Vande Bharat flights," Cmde Ajay D Theophilus, Commanding Officer of the airbase told PIB.

Since then, the military airbase has played a pivotal role in India’s military operations. It has ramped up its “prowess over six decades” and currently operates more than 40 aircraft. In addendum to supporting defence ops with more than 5,000 average flying hours every year, the airport also facilitates domestic and international travel with an average of 29,000 flights per annum. it also played a significant role in India's much-vaunted Vande Bharat mission which aimed at evacuating Indians abroad during the COVID pandemic.

“INS Hansa is the abode of the Indian Navy's frontline air squadrons - INAS 310 'Cobras' with Dornier-228 aircraft, INAS 315 'Winged Stallions' with the long-range maritime patrol aircraft IL-38SD, INAS 339 'Falcons' with the airborne early warning Kamov-31 helicopter; INAS 303 'Black Panthers' and INAS 300 ' White Tigers' with the supersonic carrier-borne MiG 29K fighters, and INAS 323 ‘Harriers’ with ALH Mk III helicopters. The air station will soon operate the Boeing P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft with the commissioning of INAS 316,” the MOD said in an online statement.

Will host President's Color Awards

Notably, INS Hansa will also host the prestigious President's Colour Awards on September 6. In addition to President Ram Nath Kovind, the elaborate ceremony will be also attended by a number of high-profile ministers of India including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, several other civil and military dignitaries, according to Ministry of Defence.

Image: PIB_India/Twitter