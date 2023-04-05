Committed To Multilateralism, India Abstains As UNHRC Extends Probe Into Ukraine War

India on Wednesday abstained from voting on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution seeking to extend the probe into the alleged war crimes by Russia by one year. The resolution was passed with 28 countries voting in favour, 17 countries abstaining (including India), and only 2 countries voting against it. Notably, China is one of the nations that opposed the resolution.

India issued an official EOV (Explanation Of Vote) prior to the consideration, which stated, "We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. Instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward. International principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflict."

Pawan Badhe, Counsellor in India's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, said the global order that the world subscribes to, is based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. These principles must be upheld without exception, India asserted.

"The Ukraine conflict has had an impact globally. The conflict is exacerbating concerns over food, fertiliser, and fuel security, particularly in developing countries. It is necessary for all of us to appreciate the importance of equity, affordability, and accessibility to these critical commodities for the Global South. We call for respect for and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and reiterate our abiding commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights," it said.

Following the voting, Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted,

We salute delegations @UN_HRC that supported draft Res Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression - Extension of mandate of Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. We note just 2 del’s were against. War crimes accountability now! pic.twitter.com/yRxx5cFmNu — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 4, 2023

Why does India abstain from voting on Russia-Ukraine war resolutions?

Last time, when India abstained in February, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, had stated that the country India is dedicated to multilateralism while reinforcing demands for dialogue and diplomacy.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

India will continue to take a people-centred approach to the Ukrainian issue, she said, adding that the nation continues to support its counterparts in the Global South economically in addition to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Moreover, Kamboj highlighted that the violence in Ukraine continues to concern India as it has cost countless lives and rendered millions of people homeless. She continued that it was gravely distressing to hear about attacks on individuals and civilian infrastructure. Kamboj concluded by echoing the assertion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this cannot be an 'era of war'.