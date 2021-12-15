Committed To Provide Comfortable Infra To Troops Along Border: BSF IG

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu Frontier, D K Boora on Wednesday said the force is committed to provide comfortable infrastructure to its personnel deployed along the border.

Boora was speaking at a function after inaugurating BSF women personnel barracks and other residential infrastructure in R S Pura sector along the International Border here, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

“BSF Jammu is committed to provide comfortable infrastructure to its troops on border outposts (BOPs) and these buildings are constructed within the time frame,” the IG BSF said.

The spokesman said the infrastructure has been constructed under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as per the guidelines of composite BOPs.

“This will enhance the satisfaction and proper comfort of the BSF troops who are performing arduous and tough duty on the border,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the BSF Jammu conducted a 15-day cleanliness drive under 'Swachh Bharat Pakhwada Mission' from December 1.

The cleanliness drive was carried out by all the headquarters and battalions, and the surrounding areas were thoroughly cleared of wastage, he said, adding maximum troops of BSF establishment were involved in the cleanliness drive.

Speeches and lectures were also delivered by BSF doctors on the importance of hygiene and sanitation. It was advised to the troops to adopt cleanliness habits and preventive measures to control waterborne diseases like malaria and dengue, the spokesman said.

He said a road march was also conducted to create awareness among the civil population.

Besides guarding the International Border, the spokesman said, the BSF Jammu has always been at the forefront for the progress of the nation by conducting such events which are for the benefit of the general population.

