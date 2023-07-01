Committed To Welfare Of Tribals: PM Modi Launches Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on Saturday in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh after launching the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. PM Modi distributed around 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards. The big event took place in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Speaking about the new resolution, PM Modi called it a crucial initiative for the betterment of tribal people. He said, "Today, the country is taking a big resolution on the land of Shahdol. This resolution is to get rid of the disease of sickle cell anaemia...Our government is committed to the welfare of tribal sisters and brothers...The launch of 'Sickle Cell Anemia Mukti Mission' in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh will bring a significant change in their lives..."

'Tribal community affected due to this disease,' PM Modi said

PP Modi also said that a large number of people from the tribal community were affected by this disease and the BJP government has taken this challenge to resolve the issue.

"Most of the people affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia were from the tribal society. Due to the indifference towards the tribal society, this was not an issue for the previous governments, but now the BJP government has taken the initiative to solve this biggest challenge of the tribal society...Tribal society for us, is not just a government figure...It is a matter of sensitivity for us, it is an emotional issue...", he said.

PM Modi also flagged the severity of Sickle Cell Anaemia and said, "Half of the cases of 'Sickle Cell Anemia' in the whole world are in our country alone. But, unfortunately, in the last 70 years, it was never worried. No concrete plan was made to deal with it."

At the event, PM Modi emphasised the importance of the Ayushman Card and said the medical card will ensure poor free medical checkups of Rs 5 lakh. He said, "The effort of our government is to reduce the disease, as well as reduce the expenditure on the disease...our government has brought the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to reduce the expenditure for the poor...The Ayushman Card will guarantee the poor free medical checkups worth Rs 5 lakh."

About Sickle Cell Anaemia

The mission launched by PM Modi focuses on the pressing health challenges faced by Sickle Cell Anaemia disease, particularly among the tribal population. The disease is caused due to a defective gene, Haemoglobin S, which causes flexible red blood cells to become stiff sickle-shaped cells, stopping the blood flow that leads to the risk of organ damage.

This initiative will also be rolled out in 278 districts of 17 states, namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.