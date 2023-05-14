Committee Headed By PM Modi Meets To Appoint New CBI Director, CVC, Lokpal

As the term of the incumbent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director ends, a high-level committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at his official residence in the national capital on Saturday (May 13). The committee also discussed the selection of the new chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), informed official sources.

As per the official sources, the committee is responsible for appointing the next CBI director, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), and the Lokpal. Apart from PM Modi the meeting was attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Home Minister Amit Shah in their respective capacities.

Dissent note by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

While Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sent a dissent note over the appointment raising questions over the procedure of selection, on the issue of the appointment of Lokpal the committee has recommended the setup panel to shortlist the names for the post of Lokpal. Currently, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is serving as the Director of CBI and Praveen Kumar Srivastava is the Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

Earlier in January the High powered committee meeting was held in January. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the next meeting should be held at the earliest as the meeting remained ‘inconclusive’ because of the lack of necessary material.

“We have said it to the Prime Minister for a meeting at the earliest. If this keeps on getting delayed like this then naturally the person who has been appointed to the post of CBI Director will keep continuing in the post. They have already made a mistake by posting an ineligible interim director. On the other hand, they called a meeting without preparation, and the material that must be placed in front of the committee wasn’t presented, hence it was delayed. If we had all the material we could have decided upon it. This meeting should be held before 31 January when his term ends,” Kharge told ANI.