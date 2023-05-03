Centre To Form Committee To Look Into Issues Faced By LGBTQIA+ Community

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 3 resumed hearing a batch of 20 petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, the Central government told the top court that it will form a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to consider and examine the suggestions by LGBTQIA community with respect to the issues faced by them when in a cohabiting relationship with persons of the same gender.

The bench is led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli.

Commencing the hearing on the 7th day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made submissions to that effect during the hearing of the petitions seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriages.

"Issue was human concerns and the discussion was if something can be done administratively. Government is positive. This would need coordination by different ministries. So therefore a committee headed by no less than the cabinet secretary will be constituted and suggestions given by the petitioners will be addressed," he said.

Centre agrees to set up a committee headed by Union Cabinet Secretary to look into issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/A0HiqE3blF — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

SG Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

While hearing the matter on April 27, the apex court had asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalising their marriage.

The court had posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of the right to cohabitation of same-sex partners as a fundamental right cast a "corresponding duty" on it to recognise its social consequences.