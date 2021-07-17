'Common High Court Of UT Of J&K And UT Of Ladakh' Now Only 'High Court Of J&K And Ladakh'

According to an order issued by the Law Ministry on Friday, the "long-winding and cumbersome" name of the "Common High Court of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh" is changed to "High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh". This came after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) order, 2021, to effect the change.

According to an official statement released by the Department of Law "The present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome. The said nomenclature may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts, namely, Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has jurisdiction over the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh,'' it said.

It was observed that the previous name of the J&K High Court was too lengthy. In view of this, the government used the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, to rename the judicial institute of J&K and Ladakh. The latest order issued by the Law Ministry pointed out that the Act declared that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir would be the "Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh".

Before changing the name, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Chief Justice of the High Court were asked to present their opinions on the proposal. As per the reports, the three conveyed their agreement to the proposed change in the name of the High Court.

"The then chief justice of the common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, vide letter dated November 21, 2020, has also conveyed her no objection to the proposed name," said the order.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, the state was officially converted into two union territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, on October 31.

