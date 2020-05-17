Community Health Surveillance Conducted At Grassroots Level By Workers In Dehradun

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, Dehradun district administration has started using technological monitoring and community surveillance at the grassroots level with the help of its workers to detect COVID cases in containment zones. The state has been witnessing a rise in the number of cases with many migrants returning back to the state testing COVID-19 positive.

Dehradun District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Srivastav said that there is a frequent entry of migrants in Uttarakhand these days, some of them have tested positive for Coronavirus due to which the challenge for administration has increased. He further said that patients are being sent to the quarantine facility and are not allowed to meet anyone.

Srivastav also said that the administration has made arrangements for monitoring cases at two levels with the help of its workers.

"Monitoring is being done through technology and it is being done at grassroots Level in which ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and teachers have been engaged, these people go door to door to conduct a survey in containment zones," he said.

During grassroots level monitoring the workers go door to door to inquire if anyone has any infection, cough, cold, or fever. If any individual refuses to come out of the house for the survey and is violating the norms, a lawsuit is filed under the Disaster Management Act.

"We conduct a survey in homes that are in containment zones. We ask people if they have any health-related problem and if they have a history of any health issue. We also check their temperature," Kanchan Bansal, an Asha Worker told ANI.

COVID- 19 cases in India

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 2,872 and the number of cases climbed to 90,927 in the country on Friday, with 120 more deaths and 4,987 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 53,946 as 34,108 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. This is the highest ever spike of positive cases reported in India during a period of 24 hours.

