Community Service Of 1 Month At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib For Murder-attempt Accused

In an important judgment, the Delhi High Court directed a 21-year-old youth accused of attempt to murder to do community service at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. The court directed the accused to do 1 month of community service as a punishment on Friday. The Delhi HC came to this conclusion after the youth whose name is Mohammed Umair expressed his regret over the incident.

During the sentencing, the court also said that the youth should learn to control his anger and keep in mind that he cannot take the law into his hands.

Mohammed Umair was facing charges under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Quashing the FIR against Umair, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the accused is a 21-year-old youth with his entire life ahead of him, and the fact that the parties have entered into a settlement.

Justice Prasad in his judgment at the Delhi HC stated, "The accused/petitioner is a youngster of 21 years having entire life ahead of him. The parties are living in the same area. There are no criminal antecedents against the petitioner. He has not absconded. The charge-sheet has been filed. A perusal of the charge-sheet would show that during interrogation the accused has stated that when he was arguing with his mother, the complainant slapped him, he felt insulted, and therefore, in anger, he took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the complainant." READ | Delhi HC asks DGCA to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs

"The accused has already spent about a month in custody. The accused has expressed regret in the Court. The complainant who is present in the court also states that the life of the youngster would get spoiled if proceedings continue," he added.

The verdict of the Delhi HC directed the accused to serve to do one-month community service at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib from March 16 to April 16, 2021. The accused was also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and was warned not to indulge in such activities and repeat the offence in the future.

After serving one month of community service, the accused have to file a certificate from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the Delhi High Court to show compliance with the order.

Advocate Jaspal Singh represented Mohd Umair and Advocate Amit Yadav appeared for the complainant in the matter.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

As per the Incredible India official website, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is one of the most famous pilgrimage destinations of the Sikh religion. It is situated in New Delhi's famous Connaught Place area. The Sikhs are widely respected for the community service they provide in Gurudwaras. When the COVID was at its peak in India, the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara arranged meals for up to 40,000 people daily in areas where the Delhi government had requested its assistance.