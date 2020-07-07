Karnataka: Community Transmission Of Coronavirus Begins, Min Says 'situation Out Of Hand'

With Coronavirus cases crossing 23,000-mark in Karnataka, Minister JC Madhuswamy said on Monday that the fatal disease is spreading at the community level in the state.

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," JC Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters.

He further said that the health crisis has reached to a point where the district authorities are finding it difficult to control it, despite several measures. The situation seems to be going out of hand, he added. The minister confirmed that the death toll in the district due to COVID-19 has risen to 9.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar had denied of community-level transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

COVID-19 crisis in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday witnessed its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,925 additions and 37 related fatalities, taking the aggregate in the state to 23,474, the health department said.

The total cases reported include 9,847 discharges and 13,251 active cases, the department said in its bulletin adding that among the active cases, 243 are admitted to the Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru continued to remain the single largest contributor of coronavirus cases in the state reporting a whopping 1,235 cases, 16 deaths, and 302 discharges.

As on Sunday, there were 8,167 active cases in the city.

(With agency inputs)