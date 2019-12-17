Commuters Demand Strict Railway Security After A Girl Died Falling Off Mumbai Local

Commuters appeal the Railways to improve the security at stations after a 22-year-old girl died falling off an overcrowded Mumbai local train while boarding on Monday, December 16. Passengers pointed out that over-crowded coaches, lack of policemen on duty during peak hours, low frequency of trains are the major problem due to which such mishappenings take place.

Therefore, the commuters have appealed the Railways to provide more ladies compartments, proper security and more frequent trains on the central line.