Comparing Sisodia, Jain With Bhagat Singh Unfortunate, Says Punjab Cong Chief

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, terming it as unfortunate

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for comparing party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, terming it as unfortunate.  

“No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & @msisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by @ArvindKejriwal is unfortunate,” said Warring in a tweet here.  

Speaking to reporters later, Warring said, “It is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh. Be it Raja Warring or anyone else.”

“(Manish) Sisodia saab can be a good person. (Arvind) Kejriwal saab can be a good person, (Bhagwant) Mann saab can be a good person. But it is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh,” said Warring.  

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira sought an apology from Kejriwal for equating the two AAP leaders with Bhagat Singh. “We demand an unconditional apology from @ArvindKejriwalfor insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji & other martyrs by equating him to tainted & corrupt leaders like Satyendar Jain & @msisodia who're only “looting” India while Bhagat Singh ji laid down his life for India,” alleged Khaira in a tweet.  

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday had termed his government's fight with the Centre as the “second freedom struggle”', and compared Sisodia and Jain to martyr Bhagat Singh.  Kejriwal had made the remarks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

