Competitions To Be Organised At Village, Block Level To Promote Sports Culture In Rural Areas: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said competitions will be organized at village, block and district level to promote sports culture in the rural areas.

He said there will be 12 types of sporting disciplines in these competitions.

The chief minister also announced the setting up of a medical college in Rasulpur village in Fatehabad district's Tohana block and a nursing college in Jakhal.

He was addressing a public meeting organized by Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The chief minister also announced development works worth Rs 580 crore for Tohana, an official statement said, adding that of this, inauguration and foundation stone was laid for projects worth Rs 272 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present on the occasion.

Paying tributes to Bose, the chief minister said, "Due to Netaji and many freedom fighters like him, today we are living in a free and independent nation".

He said along with development, the state government has brought various welfare schemes to uplift the social and economic status of the people by following the mantra of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'.

Khattar further said the state government has given many powers to panchayats, also called local governments.

"The previous governments did not give power to the panchayats, but our government has given them power to get development works done on their own..," he said.

Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said today the BJP-JJP is a government with a common vision.

"There was discrimination against Tohana under the previous governments. Today the people here have brought a change in politics and for this they deserve appreciation," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)