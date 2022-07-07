Complainant In 'Kaali' Row Speaks To Republic; 'Leena Manimekalai Doing It Intentionally'

After 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai remained unapologetic over her documentary poster and posted another controversial picture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati smoking cigarettes, advocate Vineet Jindal who had filed a complaint against Leena over the "Kaali" poster spoke to Republic on Thursday and said that he has filed another complaint on her recent tweet.

Speaking to Republic, advocate Vineet Jindal said, "I have filed a case on her previous tweet wherein Maa Kaali was shown cigarette in her hand and smoking it while having the LGBTQ flag in her hand. On which the cyber cell of Delhi police lodged an FIR in Delhi itself under the relevant sections. Even after filing an FIR and unknowing the consequences of it, this lady (Leena Manimekalai) again tweeted a fresh controversial post showing two people dressed as Maa Parvati and Bhagwan Shiva and they are smoking."

'Leena Manimekalai is doing it intentionally': Adv Vineet Jindal

Adv Vineet Jindal slammed "Kaali" filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for intentionally making derogatory posts against Hindu gods and goddesses."The way she is trying to put all this on social media is really very derogatory and outrageous. She is doing it intentionally. We could say that it’s a step for publicity but it is an inciteful post and a violation of IPC sections," Jindal told Republic.

Adding further, he said, "Freedom of speech and creativity comes with a certain limitation. The sensitivity should be there, but she is taking care of nothing. She is just trying to target the Hindu community, Hindu gods and goddesses. This is not accepted."

He informed that he has filed a fresh complaint to the Delhi police pertaining to her latest tweet and has also demanded her account be suspended permanently.

Manimekalai's latest tweet

Amid the massive uproar that erupted across the country over the poster of the documentary film 'Kaali', filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Thursday posted another controversial picture on her Twitter account. Notably, the filmmaker's latest post comes a day after Twitter pulled down her tweet defending her documentary "Kaali" in response to a legal demand.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker posted a picture of a man dressed (probably for a play) as Lord Shiva and can be seen smoking. The post was captioned as 'Elsewhere....'.