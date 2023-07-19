Complaint Against 26 I.N.D.I.A Members For 'improper Use' Of Country's Name

A complaint has been filed against all the 26 political parties, who attended the opposition unity meet in Bengaluru, for the nomenclature adopted by their latest alliance -- I.N.D.I.A. As per the copy of the complaint, it has been alleged that the 26 political parties, number one position of which is the Indian National Congress (INC), have improperly used the name of the country with the intent to exercise "undue influence".

The complainant, Dr Avinish Mishra, raised major objection against the coinage of the name adopted by the Opposition alliance on the basis of the contents inscribed in the Emblems Act of 1950. Alleging that the abbreviation adopted by the anti-NDA forces was in contravention of the said Act, the complaint seeks prosecution under the Indian Penal Code.

"By naming their alliance as INDIA', these parties have attempted to put undue influence on the Indian electorate by personifying their alliance as the nation itself and hence they are liable for prosecution under Sec. 171F of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the complaint copy states. This Section of the Indian Penal Code specifically deals with punishment for undue influence or personation at an elec­tion. As per the Section of the IPC, "whoever commits the offence of undue influence or persona­tion at an election shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both."

The complaint copy alleges that the naming of the alliance has "certainly hurt the sentiments of all Indians who identify themselves as citizens of 'INDIA'. Such an act may also disturb public order, peace and tranquility in the country. The said act is intended to gain undue political influence by misrepresenting their alliance before the electorate of India."

After the registration of the complaint at the police station, the SHO told Republic TV that it may be a matter that the Courts may have to weigh in on.

“We have taken complaint and will discuss with our senior official. Only then will we see how to proceed further into it. Police can’t take action into this because this is the court’s perogative. There are legal aspects are involved. For now, we have taken the complaint,” Mahabir Singh , SHO , Barakhamba Police Station told Republic TV.

Copy of the complaint

Section 3 of The Emblems And Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, clearly lays down the terms for improper use. The Act itself specifically states that emblems and names may not be used for any purpose involved in transactions, professions or any form of trade unless prescribed by the Government of India.

Moreover, Section 2 of the Act makes it amply clear that the definition of what is an emblem includes "any abbreviation of a name". In this context, the complaint argues, that the name of the nation has been abbreviated for purpose of political profiteering.

Speaking to Republic TV, the complainant said that he had filed the complaint after evaluating the legal implications of the Opposition’s move. “I have no problem with their political agenda, but I was disturbed when I read that they are using the country's name for their political benefit. I have discussed the issue with members of the legal fraternity. When I was told that it was in contravention of the Emblems Act of 1950, I went to Barakhamba Police Station and gave the written complaint,” Avinish Mishra told Republic TV.

The complainant has been assured by the SHO that the legalities will be examined, on the basis of which an registration of an FIR may be considered. “The SHO has said that only after looking into the legalities of the prohibition of use as described in the Emblems Act, an FIR will be considered,” Mishra said.

As per Mishra, the police has said that they will respond to 4-5 days. “I will wait and if no action is taking, I will also file a PIL in Court in this matter, Mishra said.

Clarifying on his own intent, the complainant said that he had no political links. “I have no links with any political party or the BJP. I, being a common citizen of the country, love my country. As an Indian, I can't see political parties using the country’s name and disrespecting it for their political gains,” Mishra told Republic TV.

The rebranding of UPA as I.N.D.I.A has also whipped up a political storm within its members. Sources earlier stated that Nitish Kumar was not happy with the name but the Bihar chief minister came out with a clarification claiming otherwise. NDA ally Jitam Ram Manjhi has indicated that using the name of the country may have legal consequences.