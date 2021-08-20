Complaint Against Munawwar Rana Over Obnoxious Comparison Between Taliban & God Valmiki

Once renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has drawn ire from the Valmiki community for making objectionable comments on the Hindu religion and by drawing false rhetorics with the Taliban. The 68-year-old poet, who has been making headlines in the recent past for his controversial remarks, has now begun to justify and defend the Taliban brutality.

In an interview with News Nation on Thursday, Rana upheld the Talibani narrative by calling them mere ‘aggressive fighters’ and not ‘terrorists.’ He claimed that the Taliban are also Afghanis who have 'simply freed their nation from foreign occupation.'

He went ahead to make a dastardly metaphorical statement to defend the Taliban, invoking Hindu deity. “Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit," exclaimed Rana. "A person’s character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists but people and characters change,” he said.

Munawwar Rana's remarks have led to huge resentment among the people of the Valmiki community, who demanded strict action against the poet for 'insulting the Dalits.'

"Munawwar Rana's remarks comparing God Valmiki to the Taliban have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Dalit community. Lakhs of Hindus in India feel insulted by the careless comments made by Rana," said Lalji Prasad, President, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Trust.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Ambedkar Mahasabha, Amarnath Prajapati, and leader of the Valmiki community, PL Bharati have filed a complaint in Lucknow's Hazratganj police station, seeking legal action against Rana for 'hurting the sentiments of 'crores of Dalits across the country.'

Afghanistan crisis

The Taliban have swept across Afghanistan, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul as the US withdrew troops from the war-torn country after 20 years. Kabul to the Taliban on Sunday after its President Ashraf Ghani fled the country citing death threats.

The sudden victory of the Taliban has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies. Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of Islamic law under which women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping, and hanging are administered.