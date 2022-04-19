Complaint Against Param Bir For Allegedly ‘blackmailing’ Businessman; Extorting Rs 15 Cr

A fresh complaint has been filed against Param Bir Singh and officers of the Anti-Extortion Cell by a businessman who has accused the ex-Mumbai CP and others in a Rs 15 crore blackmailing case. The complainant Hemant Banker has written to Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale and claimed that his son Rupin was allegedly duped by builder Kailash Agarwal. Abetting the 'illegal' case, the Mumbai CP had evoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) against his whole family after he refused to pay up an extortion amount of Rs 15 crores, he alleged.

The complaint has claimed that after being implicated and given bail in a ‘false case’, Hemant was called to the Crime Branch office numerous times to 'exert pressure on him'. “They (Mumbai Police) said that there is a lot of pressure on them that if you don’t settle, they will invoke MCOCA against him and his family. He started getting calls from people who seem to have very detailed information on the case from the Mumbai police and they said if they don’t pay Rs.15 crores, then MCOCA will definitely be invoked,” it alleged.

The complainant further stated that when they refused, the then Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh, allegedly invoked MCOCA against Hemant and his wife Meenakshi and thereafter, summons were issued.

“Police officials have been harassing him and his wife who are senior citizens. My client states that all these acts of extortion and putting false cases and death threats against reputed businessmen of India has been issued during the tenure of infamous and notorious ex-police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was prior to that, CP of Thane and similar things have been done by him in the past using the modus operandi using bogus calls of alleged gangsters including and not limited to Vijay Shetty and Ravi Pujara to give threats and extort money from the victims. It is the regular routine of the said extortion lobby headed by Param Bir Singh,” the complaint read.

Owing to the extortion lobby, Rupin was forced to leave for Dubai and Hemant was implicated in a false case, the complaint stated. Given the severity of the charges, Rupin Banker requested that the above crime be thoroughly investigated in a fair and timely manner. It further requested that the CP file an FIR against all accused in the case.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on 17 March 2021, as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shifted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mismanaging the probe into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai in February, last year, in which Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged wrongdoing of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the investigation was to find out how officers like dismissed API Sachin Vaze went rogue while working under then Mumbai CP Singh.