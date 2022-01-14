Complaint Filed Against Pro-Khalistan SFJ's Republic Day Threat; SC Advocate Seeks Action

A day after Khalistani terrorist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threatened to block the investigation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, a complaint has been filed against its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal over an announcement through video widely circulated on social media, offering $1 million reward to block PM Modi and against the Tricolour being unfurled on Republic Day. The complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police.

The complaint read, "These statements and acts clearly are meant to challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and an attempt to wage war amongst different community and states. It also dishonuors the pride of the national day which is commenced in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm and develops the spirit of patriotism among the masses."

"The act of instigating people by offering a monetary reward on social networking sites accessed by millions of users to stop the PM and Indian flag on Republic day indicate the intentions of an attempt to create national unrest and to wage war in the country. It is an insulting act and grave offence to dishonour the pride of the national flag by burning it," it added.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, complainant Vineet Jindal said, "It has been a very objectionable comment. They have insulted our tricolor by burning it. It wont be allowed in Delhi. They have been trying to wage war against India. This video has been circulated. I requested the CP of Delhi Police to take action. On 5th of January, 2 videos were circulated. The Delhi CP and the the cyber police should lodge an FIR against them and take immediate action."

Notably, Republic TV had accessed a propagandist video shared by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Facebook where he announced $1 Million dollars as a 'reward' to anyone who would raise Khalistani flags instead of the Indian Tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day.

"This is the matter of Sikhs and Hind. This time the tricolour will not be allowed anywhere in Delhi. The campaign to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation through 'Khalistani Referendum' will continue equal to 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," Pannu was heard saying in the video shared. He also appeared to burn Indian flags in the video.

SFJ Targets Republic Day

On January 12, Khalistani terror group "Sikhs For Justice", which is looking to target Republic Day celebrations in India, issued another threat call to Supreme Court lawyers, propagating its agenda for January 26. The calls, issued from a Canadian phone number, contained an audio recording of SFJ chief Pannu, where he was heard asking supporters to "block" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from Delhi on 26 January. This is the fourth time threat call issued by the banned outfit to the lawyers in the last three days.

PM Modi Security Breach

Last week, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after his convoy was stuck on the Piarana Bridge road in Bhatinda for 15-20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade returned to Bathinda airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister