'Complaint Is Not Maintainable, No Proof': Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer On ED Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the extortion case. Following that, the agency has now produced Deshmukh in a PMLA court. Speaking to the media, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh has said that the ED will try to get the ex-Minister's remark. However, the lawyer has informed that Anil Deshmukh will oppose the move.

"ED will try to get Anil Desmukh's remand. They are accepting Sachin Vaze's statement and based on that they will argue that they should get the remand. However, the complainant is not bonafide and not traceable. The complainant is missing," said Inderpal Singh. "Apart from this, he has admitted a lot in front of the Chandiwal Commission and said that he doesn't have evidence. We will argue that the complainant's complain itself is not maintainable and not bonafide. Like Sachin Vaze, there thousands of APIs in Mumbai Police. But do they contact the Home Minister? They do not fit in," he added.

Deshmukh's lawyer further maintained that former Home Minister never contacted anyone nor there are any call details available. The lawyer has completely denied suspended API Sachin Vaze's claims and said that ED does not have a proof and is only taking action based on statements of others involved.

Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED after over 12 hours of interrogation

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the latter grilled him for over 12 hours. Earlier, the agency had conducted multiple raids at premises in Mumbai and Nagpur linked to Deshmukh. As per sources, Deshmukh has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sources added that Deshmukh was not cooperating and was being evasive in his replies to the agency. The ED had previously attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe was initiated after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Deshmukh.