Complaint Lodged Against JNUSU For Demanding Reconstruction Of Babri Masjid

A Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal, has filed a complaint against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and vice president Saket Moon for organising an event inside the JNU campus demanding the reconstruction of demolished Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In a purposed video, JNUSU VP Saket Moon said, "...Compensation has to be awarded. It has to be accepted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was wrong and it should be reconstructed."

The leader of the student's union Aishe Ghosh said that after Babri Masjid, the next target of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is Kashi and the saffron party has started working on it, the lawyer alleged in his complaint. The lawyer said that these statements are made to provoke and instigate people against the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the supreme court judgement.

"While the process of reconstruction of Ram Mandir has been carried forward by the order of the Supreme court of India, such an event organised to protest in demand of reconstruction of Babri Masjid clearly questions the judgment of the highest court of India. Not only it condemns the court's judgment but also questions the secular nature of our Constitution which is the foundation of the judiciary system of the country," Jindal said in a complaint addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

"On one end it’s instigating the Muslim community against the judgment regarding the reconstruction of Ram Mandir while on the other end it’s provoking equal distress among the Hindu people who are looking forward to the reconstruction of Ram Mandir after prolonged years of judgment passed by the Hon’ble supreme court of India," it added.

He said that such statements are hurting the sentiments of Hindus and inciting Muslims against the construction of the Ram Mandir. He said that such statements by JNUSU are attempts to create disturbance in the society and demanded an FIR against the organisers of the event, Saket Moon and Aishe Ghosh to "stock such kind of acts".

Meanwhile, JNSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav clarifying Saket Moon's remarks said that no such demand was raised. "He (Saket) had talked about how the court has accepted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was wrong and had said that it should be constructed again," he said.

