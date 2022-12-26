Complaint Lodged Against Mallikarjun Kharge & His Son Over Land Misappropriation In K'taka

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka's Kalaburagi has filed a complaint to state Lokayukta against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyanka Kharge, in connection with land misappropriation.

According to Manikant Rathod's complaint, 36,000 square feet of land in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district was given to the Ambedkar Smaraka Samithi to build a marriage hall and is being misused. The land was given in 1981 by the Kalaburagi administration for public usage. However, for the past few years, the marriage hall has not been given to the public and instead the People's Education Society office has come up at the premises of the concerned land, as per local BJP leader Rathod's complaint to Lokayukta.

#BREAKING | Complaint lodged against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge in connection with land misappropriation.

Notably, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was the founding president of the Ambedkar Smaraka Samithi, however, currently, he is not holding any position in that organisation. The complainant stated that Congress MLA from Kalaburagi district Priyank Kharge is a member of the Samithi. The complaint further alleges that by misusing the power, the accused had allowed the People's Education Society office to come up at the land concerned.

The complaint has been filed to Karnataka Lokayukta under the Karnakata Lokayukta Act of 1984 and an investigation into the matter has already begun.