'Complete Abuse Of Power': Former SG Mohan Parasaran Condemns Republic CEO's Arrest

Mumbai Police’s attack on Republic Media Network continued with the arrest of its CEO Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday. Former Solicitor General and senior advocate Mohan Parasaran also came down heavily on the illegal arrest and called it ‘malafide arrest.’ Calling it an ‘abuse of due process’, he also sought that human rights bodies take up this attack strongly.

Republic CEO arrest condemned

Speaking to Republic TV, Mohan Parasaran said, “The witch hunt has been going on and on. It seems Sunday is the most favourite day for them to pick any of the top executives. That too when the court has already granted bail to the others, I am rather surprised. It clearly shows a malafide arrest,” he said. The arrest also raised eyebrows since it happened a day before the CEO’s anticipatory bail plea was to be heard. When asked about it, Parasaran said, “Generally whenever an anticipatory bail is there, the police don’t rush, unless he might have committed a heinous crime like murder. Cops could have waited. He is not a terrorist, he is co-operating."

The senior lawyer continued, "It is high time the human rights body actively involvely themselves, uphold the constitution sanctity, otherwise this is becoming a banana republic. Time has come, not just Republic, but responsible citizens are at peril now."

Mohan Parasaran also said, “The only succour is the judiciary. They should come down heavily and put an end to this nonsense as soon as possible. This is the masquerading of the law. Lets’s hope justice will prevail.”

Republic CEO arrest amid relentless attack at network

Republic Media Network moved the holiday court seeking bail of Vikas Khanchandani, who was picked up at 8.30 am on Sunday. The arrest was completely illegal since the police did not even produce any documents. He is likely to be produced before the Qilla Court. He had previously been questioned for over hours in the fake TRP scam case.

The latest move of the Mumbai Police was after the Republic Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was tortured during his 25-day stay at the Taloja jail. He was recently granted bail.

