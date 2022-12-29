Complete Progress Of Maha Not Possible Without Vidarbha's Development, Says CM Shinde

Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without development of Vidarbha, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He said his government was fully committed to bring about progress in underdeveloped regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada.

"If Vidarbha is strong, the state will be strong. Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without the progress of Vidarbha," Shinde said while replying to a discussion in the House.

Hailing the recently-inaugurated Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, Shinde said it passes through 10 districts and connects 14 indirectly.

He said the mega-corridor will also cover districts like Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur in Vidarbha as well as Jalna and Nanded in Marathwada.

This "super expressway" also connects Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Shinde said.

"It is for the first time such a huge expressway has been built in the state. (Deputy Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis dreamt of bringing Mumbai and Nagpur together (through this corridor)," he said.

Shinde said multinational firms have bought land along the corridor, which will "be a boon and game-changer for Vidarbha".

