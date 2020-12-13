'Complete Violation Of Law': Former SG Ranjit Kumar Condemns Arrest Of Republic CEO

Speaking on various legal aspects in the case of Mumbai Police's arrest of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning, Senior Advocate and former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar asserted that the manner of the arrest has not been 'right'. Categorically stating that a copy of the arrest warrant has to be given to the accused, as per the law, which has not been complied with, Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar highlighted that it has been a 'complete violation of the law'. Moreover, he also stated that arresting Vikas Khanchandani, a day prior to the hearing of his anticipatory bail, makes the plea 'infructuous'.

Speaking to the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, Advocate Ranjit Kumar said, "Arrest one day prior to the hearing of the 438 anticipatory bail is only to make that application infructous. Because once you are already in custody, there is no question of anticipatory bail. Secondly, the law requires, at the time of his arrest, is required to be given a copy of the arrest warrant and the grounds on which the arrest is being made. So if that has not been complied with, then it has been a complete violation of the law."

"Thirdly, the rule of law itself is flouted when you know that an anticipatory bail application 438 is coming up tomorrow on Monday then why are you arresting someone on Sunday morning? Unless you feel that he is a threat to the society and a threat to the nation and that it is in the public interest to arrest somebody who has gone and joined your section 91 notices for more than 100 hours," he added.

Republic CEO arrested

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

Arnab Appeals To People Of India

Appealing to the people of India to raise voice against the continuous witch hunt, Arnab Goswami said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss. Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid.

